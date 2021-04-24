6 Patients In Amritsar Die Due To Shortage Of Oxygen

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
46

Six patients died at a private hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday due to the shortage of oxygen, hospital authorities said.

Five of the six patients were infected with COVID-19, PTI reported.

“Despite the district administration being repeatedly asked to extend help, no one turned up to do the needful,” Sunil Devgan, the chairman and managing director of Neelkant hospital, was quoted as saying to PTI.

Related News

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 384 Rescued, 8 Bodies Recovered

Aizawl To Get Railways In Two Years

NV Ramana Sworn In As 48th Chief Justice Of India

India Registers Over 3.46 Lakh New Covid Cases, 2,624 Deaths

“Six patients, including two women, died due to the shortage of oxygen,” he said.

After the death of patients, merely five oxygen cylinders were supplied to the hospital and no district official could be reached, the report said.

The hospital chairman also claimed that three main oxygen suppliers have said that government hospitals are being prioritised in terms of oxygen supply, the report added.

You might also like
National

PM To Resume Mann Ki Baat

Regional

DNLA army chief arrested

Regional

ULFA (I) and NSCN (K) jointly claims responsibility of ambush in Nagaland

Top Stories

Bypolls: Voting Underway In Manipur

Regional

Police felicitated 6 boys for bravery

Regional

Cotton University to standardize marks of CBSE & AHSEC

Comments
Loading...