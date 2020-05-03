6 pm to 6 am curfew time in Assam: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that it was curfew time in Assam from 6 pm to 6 am everyday and no mercy will be shown to anyone coming on to the roads during these hours.

The Assam government has asked the shopkeepers, including vegetable vendors, to wind up sharp by 6 pm as a delay of even one minute will not be tolerated. This was an emergency situation to combat coronavirus which required tough measures, the Health Minister told a media conference after a high-level meeting to review the status of virus in the State.

Announcing a series of relaxations amidst the Covid induced lockdown, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Assam government has decided to resume ASTC bus services from Monday.

At the media conference, Sarma said the restrictions on the movement and crowding of people during day time will continue to prevent infections.

The state Government today announced following rules and regulation for Lockdown 3.0 to be applied from Monday (May 4).

The following are the rules and regulations.

Assam Lockdown 3.0 rules

• Dusk to Dawn strict curfew

• All private medical facilities to open till 5 p.m

• Dental clinic, radiography all open

• Standalone shops are open both rural and urban areas till 5 p.m

• One third of market complex shall be open

• Every third shop of all shops by the side of footpath will be open

• Grocery, Book stall and Pharmacy this rule will not be applied

• The market associations shall decide the roaster

• Market Complex and Shopping Mall shall be closed

• Auto, Rickshaw, tax shall resume with one passenger

• Scooter, Motorcycle allowed but no male pillion riding

• Construction work shall resume with 50% work force

• Inter district and Intra-District bus service shall operate 50% capacity

• Private bus shall run through ASTC

• Busses will not ply through Orange zone in highway but can not stop

• 60% attendance allowed to both Govt and private offices

• Tea & Restaurant stall will be opened but take away allowed

• Juice and Ice-cream parlour shall be opened

• Swiggy, Zomato are operational

• Barbershop, Salon and parlours shall not be opened

• Home service of personal care is allowed