60 Lakh Looted From PNB Bank In Nalbari

Around Rs 60 lakh were looted by armed assailants from a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Assam’s Nalbari district on Friday.

As per reports, four armed bikers wearing masks and helmets entered the bank in Amayapur Jagyabhumi and looted the sum at gunpoint. One Nayan Das was critically injured when the miscreants opened fire to flee the spot.

According to Superintendent of Police Amanjit Kaur, three blank catridges were recovered from the spot, adding that a massive search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

Nayan Das, who was shot in the leg, was initially taken to the Nalbari Civil Hospital but was referred to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

