60 NLFB Cadres To Surrender And Return Mainland Today

The fourth team of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) will return to the mainland on Tuesday, August 24.

According to sources, the team of NLFB will be having more than 60 members along with the NLFB commando.

The team is said to be present in the Assam-Arunachal border’s Kiyajuli area of Majbat on Tuesday.

Earlier on August 8, as many as 32 cadres of NLFB surrendered to Assam Police and return to the mainstream.

The surrendered cadres later moved to a designated camp in Kokrajhar from Jharbari. The cadres are being led by platoon commander B Horpa.

Earlier, the cadres of the newly floated outfit had also laid down their arms and ammunition.

NLFB Founder M Batha, who has been one of NIA’s most wanted militants, had surrendered in July this year along with 22 of his associates before the government, was present to receive the cadres along with Assam Police officials

According to the NLFB chief camps located in Kokrajahar and Udalguri are most likely to be cleared by August 15 this year.

He further urged the other cadres to surrender at the earliest.