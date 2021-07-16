60% Of District Hospitals In Assam Do Not Have ICU Beds: Keshav Mahanta

State health minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday that as many as 60 per cent of district hospitals in Assam do not have ICU beds.

Mahanta said this while replying to a question by Congress MLA Nurul Huda in the Assam Assembly on Friday.

He said the facility is not available in any of the sub-divisional civil hospitals (SDCHs) in the state.

Out of 25 district hospitals in the state, only 10 have ICU beds, said the Health Minister.

The total number of ICU beds in district hospitals is 178, Mahanta added.

Mahanta said that ICU beds are being arranged in seven such hospitals.

There are no ICU beds in any of the 15 SDCHs in the state, added the minister.

While 20 of the district hospitals have oxygen beds, eight SDCHs have that facility.

According to the minister, the number of oxygen beds in district hospitals is 458 and it is 63 in SDCHs.

Five district hospitals have neither ICU beds nor oxygen beds, while 11 have both facilities, which include one district hospital with semi-ICU beds.

The state’s district hospitals and SDCHs have 4,839 and 994 beds respectively, the minister further added.