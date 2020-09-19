60% Students Go To School on Foot – Survey

The National Statistical Organisation’s (NSO) latest report on education is out, and it sheds light on a lot of aspects crucial to primary and upper primary education in India.

The report also draws a comparison between the school going students in rural and urban areas in the country.

As per the survey, almost 60% of students travel to their schools on foot. This number, however, is much higher in the hinterland.

Again, the survey finds out that the percentage of girls walking down to schools is higher than that of boys in both rural and urban areas.

While 61.4 per cent of boys walk to school in rural areas, the percentage of girls stands at 66.5 and it is 57.9 per cent and 62 per cent respectively in urban areas.

It was also discovered during the survey that public transport is the second most preferred mode of travel among the students after walking. Far behind in terms of popularity vis-à-vis the other mode, 12.4 per cent of the students go for public transport while going to schools.