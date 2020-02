A huge amount of ganja has been seized from North Guwahati. The ganja weighed 606 kilograms have been seized from an oil tanker when it was being carried to Bihar from Manipur via Meghalaya.

Police informed that the ganja worth around Rs. 1 crore has been seized from the tanker bearing registration number NL 02B 3625.

Police also apprehended the driver and handyman of the tanker identified as Santosh Kumar and Mitilesh Kumar.

They are now under the custody of police for interrogation.