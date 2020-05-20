62 COVID +Ve Patients Under Treatment at MMCH

Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) Superintendent Abhijeet Sarma said that at present there are 62 COVID positive patients admitted in the hospital. There are still beds for 60 patients in the hospital.

Sarma said that if required, the hospital authority will be able to increase the number of beds. He further said that most of the patients are asymptomatic and they are from the containment zone and quarantine center. Therefore, there is no need to worry as the disease can’t contaminate them.

He further informed that there are 44 beds for quarantine at MMCH and at present, there are 36 people in the quarantine center. “The people who are tested negative will be released from quarantine in the next 10-12 days and those beds will also be available,” Sarma said.

The superintendent also asked the people not to panic and that they should maintain social distancing and should remain aware.