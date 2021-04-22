62 Passengers Test COVID-19 +ve at Guwahati Airport on Wednesday

A total of 62 passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 at LGBI Airport, Guwahati in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Wednesday (April 21), informed Health & Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that the numbers might increase after RTPCR.

In a tweet the minister said, “On April 21, we tested 62 passengers as #COVID ve+ at Guwahati airport in RAT. The number might increase after RTPCR. Request every passenger coming to Assam to check their Covid status before boarding.”

“Please follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour,” the minister added.

#AssamCovidUpdate



On April 21, we tested 62 passengers as #COVID ve+ at Guwahati airport in RAT. The number might increase after RTPCR



Request every passenger coming to Assam to check their Covid status before boarding.



Please follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour 😷🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Assam Government also made a partial modification in SOP for passengers arriving in Guwahati from outside by flights and trains. The passengers arriving in Guwahati will have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for seven days even if their reports tested negative on arrival.

However, government officials and those travelling due to medical reasons and family bereavement are exempted from this mandatory seven days home quarantine.

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,665 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 9,048 active caseloads in the state. Today’s positivity rate is 2.68 percent.