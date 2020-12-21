Top StoriesRegional

63 Militants To Surrender Today

By Pratidin Bureau
134

In a bid to eliminate militancy from Assam, the state police and security forces would be achieving another milestone as 63 militants will surrender and give up on arms in front of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday in Guwahati.

Out of the militants belonging to different outfits, 18 are from United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), 32 are from United People’s Revolutionary Front, and the rest are from the Dimasa National Liberation Army and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri.

The ultras will surrender at the Srimanta Shankardeva Kalakshetra today where militants will officially lay down arms and join the mainstream.

As per initial reports, the ultras will hand over 50 automatic weapons and thousand rounds of ammunition and grenades.

As per an Assam Tribune report, “the strength of ULFA(I) has now been reduced to around 150 to 180 cadres and majority of them are in Myanmar, while a few are in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh”.

Earlier this year, a total of 644 cadres of eight militant groups in the northeast surrender with arms in the state capital.

