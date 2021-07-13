63% Of Assam Population Holds Aadhaar Card: Ranjeet Dass

Assam General Administration minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday stated that 63 per cent of citizens in the state have registered and acquired Aadhaar cards.

In a written query during the Assam Legislative Assembly session today, Dass stated the figure that was generated to date.

Dass also informed that all District Commissioners have been instructed to complete the issuance of the Aadhaar card process by August 31 this year.

In addition, the minister stated that so far 2 crores and 25 lakh people have received the Aadhaar cards, while, almost one crore and 31 lakh citizens are yet to receive them.

Notably, there are 1,241 Aadhaar registration centres across the state.

