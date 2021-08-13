63 Turtles Of Rare Species Flown From Pune To Assam, To Be Released Into Wild

AssamEnvironmentNational
By Pratidin Bureau
turtles

63 turtles of rare species were airlifted from Pune to Assam by Maharashtra Forest Department on Thurday.

According to the department, the turtles belong to rare species found in Guwahati.

These rare species include Indian Roof Turtle, Crowned River Turtle, Brown Roof Turtle and Spotted River Terrapin.

Till today morning, the turtles were with the Indian Herpetological Society and Rescue Charitable Trust in Pune. They will be handed over to Turtle Survival Alliance and the Assam forest department, after which they will be released into their natural habitat.

Further, the Maharashtra Forest Department informed that it is the first such instance wherein rare species of turtle are being sent by flight to release in their natural habitat to other locations.

