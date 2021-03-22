67th National Film Awards: Ronuwa Bags Best Assamese Feature

The prestigious 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday with Assamese feature film Ronuwa – Who Never Surrenders bagging the best film in the Assamese language category. The film has ben directed by Chandra Mudoi. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award in the Best Actress category for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively.

Moreover, Assamese feature film Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa by Prakash Deka on LGBTQ theme has been honoured with Jury’s special mention in the feature films category.

The best film across all languages category was bagged by Malayam Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards are given away by the President of India. This year the ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3 every year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was delayed by almost a year.

Complete List of 67th National Awards:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi), Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa (Assamese)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lweduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders