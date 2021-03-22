67th National Film Awards: Ronuwa Bags Best Assamese Feature

The prestigious 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday with Assamese feature film Ronuwa – Who Never Surrenders bagging the best film in the Assamese language category. The film has ben directed by Chandra Mudoi. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award in the Best Actress category for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively.
Moreover, Assamese feature film Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa by Prakash Deka on LGBTQ theme has been honoured with Jury’s special mention in the feature films category.
The best film across all languages category was bagged by Malayam Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea.
Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards are given away by the President of India. This year the ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3 every year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was delayed by almost a year.
Complete List of 67th National Awards:
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi), Fireflies – Jonaki Poruwa (Assamese)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lweduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders