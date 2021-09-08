68 Under Isolation For Nipah Virus In Kerala

As many as 68 people have been put under isolation for suspicion of the Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that all patients are stable.

The minister also informed that of the samples collected from people listed during contact tracing of the Nipah virus victim, 30 have tested negative so far.

Veena George has been camping in Kozhikode for the past four days since the first case of the Nipah virus this year was reported in the district. A 12-year-old boy died after getting infected by Nipah in Kozhikode.

A total of 251 persons were listed during contact tracing. Of these, 129 were health workers and 54 were in the high-risk category.

Of the total contacts identified, 11 were symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 were health workers. These health workers were from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.