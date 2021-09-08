NationalTop Stories

68 Under Isolation For Nipah Virus In Kerala

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

As many as 68 people have been put under isolation for suspicion of the Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that all patients are stable.

The minister also informed that of the samples collected from people listed during contact tracing of the Nipah virus victim, 30 have tested negative so far.

Related News

Sarbananda Sonowal Expresses Deep Concern Over Nimatighat…

Assam CM Sarma Expresses Deep Concern Over Majuli Ferry…

Assam Ferry Accident: Body Of A Girl Recovered

City Buses Charging High Fares Without Notification,…

Veena George has been camping in Kozhikode for the past four days since the first case of the Nipah virus this year was reported in the district. A 12-year-old boy died after getting infected by Nipah in Kozhikode.

A total of 251 persons were listed during contact tracing. Of these, 129 were health workers and 54 were in the high-risk category.

Of the total contacts identified, 11 were symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 were health workers. These health workers were from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.

You might also like
Assam

Stop Construction of Lower Subansiri Project: AASU To NHPC

Top Stories

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away

World

Tulsi Gabbard to take on Trump in 2020 US polls

Top Stories

US: 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Gunmen Open Fire In Banquet Hall

Assam

Couple commits suicide in Jalukbari

Assam

JNU violence: Cotton University Students Hoist Black Flags