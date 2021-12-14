7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued

The devastating 2004 tremor of 9.1 magnitude which triggered a tsunami that claimed 2,20,000 lives was one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia early on Tuesday, with the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves a likelihood, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck around 100 km north of Muamere town, at a depth of 18.5 km in the Flores Sea at 0320 GMT.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that hazardous waves were possible for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake’s epicenter.

Mentioning that recent earthquakes in the region had caused secondary hazards such as landslides, the USGS said that the chance of casualties was low. It said, “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that might have contributed to losses”.

Notably, due to its geographical location of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The devastating 2004 tremor of 9.1 magnitude which triggered a tsunami that claimed 2,20,000 lives was one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Air Quality To Remain “Very Poor” For Next 2 Days