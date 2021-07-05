7 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed While Crossing Indian Border

Troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed seven Bangladeshi nationals including minors while crossing the international border near a village in Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

The infiltrators were identified as – Mohammad Sirajul, Musamad Sifahari, Musamad Habibar, Mohammad Nurnabi, Musamad Salima, Mohammad Sakibul, and Musamad Nurnahar.

They were apprehended during an operation which was carried out near the Indo-Bangladesh border based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to the BSF, all of them belong to Shitmahal village in Kurigram district.

They will be handed over to the officials of the Sahebganj in Coochbehar for further legal action.