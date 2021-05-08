7-Day Total Lockdown In Mizoram From Monday

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram Lockdown
Representative Image
0

In a bid to contain the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Mizoram government announced a 7-day total lockdown commencing from 4 am on May 10 and will remain in effect till 4 am on May 17.

The order issued on Friday also said the inter-state border would remain open, however, returnees or visitors coming to the state would have to enter the state only through entry points kept opened by the government. Moreover, if the travellers tested negative for Covid they will be placed under mandatory home isolation for 10 days.

The returnees can also opt for paid quarantine or community quarantine or government facilities if they have no good room for self-isolation and have to undergo an RT-PCR swab test after 10 days, it said.

Related News

No ILP To Be Issued In May: Arunachal Govt

Assam Ministry Swearing in on Monday

Himanta –Sarba leave for Delhi, CM by afternoon

Assam Reports 5,626 Fresh COVID Cases, 47 Deaths

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess COVID negative certificates from ICMR recognized RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs and tested negative for Covid-19 through Rapid Antigen Test upon their arrival.

According to the order, intra-state or inter-village movement is strictly prohibited except under exceptional or very essential cases.

Barring health and family welfare, home, disaster management and rehabilitation, finance, information and public relations, civil aviation, district administrations and offices under Central government every other offices and recreational centres will be closed during the complete lockdown.

Notably, Aizawl and district headquarters are alreaady in lockdown mode.

You might also like
Regional

Rift starts among TET teachers!

National

Mallya, Nirav and 36 businessmen fled India: ED

Regional

Prabajan Virodhi Manch stages rally in city

Regional

Congress MP Sushmita Dev claims Bengalis being beaten up in Assam-Meghalaya border…

Regional

Asam Sahitya Sabha To Launch Digital Archive

Sports

India beat Bangladesh to qualify for semifinals

Comments
Loading...