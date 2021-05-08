7-Day Total Lockdown In Mizoram From Monday

In a bid to contain the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Mizoram government announced a 7-day total lockdown commencing from 4 am on May 10 and will remain in effect till 4 am on May 17.

The order issued on Friday also said the inter-state border would remain open, however, returnees or visitors coming to the state would have to enter the state only through entry points kept opened by the government. Moreover, if the travellers tested negative for Covid they will be placed under mandatory home isolation for 10 days.

The returnees can also opt for paid quarantine or community quarantine or government facilities if they have no good room for self-isolation and have to undergo an RT-PCR swab test after 10 days, it said.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess COVID negative certificates from ICMR recognized RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs and tested negative for Covid-19 through Rapid Antigen Test upon their arrival.

According to the order, intra-state or inter-village movement is strictly prohibited except under exceptional or very essential cases.

Barring health and family welfare, home, disaster management and rehabilitation, finance, information and public relations, civil aviation, district administrations and offices under Central government every other offices and recreational centres will be closed during the complete lockdown.

Notably, Aizawl and district headquarters are alreaady in lockdown mode.