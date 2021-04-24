Top StoriesNational

7 Dead After Consuming Hand Sanitizer In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
In an untoward incident, around seven persons died after consuming hand sanitizers as they could not avail alcohol due to stricter restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 situation in Maharasthra.

The incident took place in Vani village in Yavatmal district.

“The matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn’t get alcohol,” Sub Divisional Officer Anjay Pujalwar told a news agency.

Maharashtra is one the worst COVID-hit states in the country with over 50,000 cases daily for many weeks.

India reported 3,46,786 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

