NationalTop Stories

7 Dead Including Pregnant Women In Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
497

In a tragic incident on Sunday, seven persons including a pregnant woman were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

The incident happened in the morning when their car crashed into a parked lorry truck on the side.

According to police, the deceased belonged to Aland town and was on their way to Kalaburagi to admit the pregnant woman to a hospital for delivery.

Related News

SAD Calls For United Fight, Gets Positive Response

Scooty Rider Dies After Being Hit By Tractor

Google Starts Virtual Tour To 37 Cultural Sites

Senior Kerala Congress Leader Passes Away

The deceased have been identified as pregnant woman Irfana Begum (25), Rubiya Begum (50), Abedabi Begum (50), Jayachunbee (60), Munir (28), Mohammad Ali (38) and Shoukat Ali (29). 

Traffic police have rushed to the accident spot. A case has also been registered.

You might also like
National

US President Likely to Visit India in February

National

Rajnath Singh Likely to Meet Chinese Counterpart in Moscow

Regional

Six-Year-Old Boy Sexually Harassed in Lumding

Regional

National Games 2022 | Meghalaya CM Inspects Games Village Site

Regional

Gegong Apang to start new regional party

Regional

Japan to invest Rs 13000 crore in NE projects

Comments
Loading...