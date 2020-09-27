7 Dead Including Pregnant Women In Accident

In a tragic incident on Sunday, seven persons including a pregnant woman were killed in a road accident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

The incident happened in the morning when their car crashed into a parked lorry truck on the side.

According to police, the deceased belonged to Aland town and was on their way to Kalaburagi to admit the pregnant woman to a hospital for delivery.

The deceased have been identified as pregnant woman Irfana Begum (25), Rubiya Begum (50), Abedabi Begum (50), Jayachunbee (60), Munir (28), Mohammad Ali (38) and Shoukat Ali (29).

Traffic police have rushed to the accident spot. A case has also been registered.