NationalTop Stories

7 High Court Judges Transferred in a Major Reshuffle

By Pratidin Bureau

Seven judges were transferred to different high courts on Monday. This is the second set of transfers of high court judges affected in the last one week.

On October 5, 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month.

Related News

Assam Cong Observes “Maun Vrat” In Protest…

Assam: Strike In Majuli, Businesses To Remain Shut For 2…

New Medical College With 100 MBBS Seats Approved In…

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79 Today

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted a list of judges transferred.

Justice Rajan Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been sent to the Patna High Court. Justice T S Sivagnanam has been sent from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta HC.

Similarly, Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice P B Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court.

Rajasthan High Court”s Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been sent to the Patna High Court.

Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court has been sent to Tripura HC. Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to the Jharkhand HC. 

In the latest transfer process, the Patna High Court got three new judges. 

ALSO READ: Assam: Strike In Majuli, Businesses To Remain Shut For 2 Days

You might also like
Covid 19

Pfizer Vaccine Should be Procured ASAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Top Stories

Heroin Worth Rs 41 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 1 Arrested

Assam

Witch hunting still claims lives in Assam

National

Trump’s India Visit: Taj Mahal to be Shut for Public on Monday

Top Stories

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

Assam

Landslide at Diphu, 1 dead