Seven undertrial prisoners escaped from Pasighat jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district by injuring five guards manning the jail after throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt at them.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the jail lock-up was opened for serving dinner to the prisoners.

As per reports, five guards suffered injuries in the attack, and one of them was badly injured on the head, possibly hit by the heavy lock of the cell. His mobile phone was also snatched away.

An FIR has been lodged against the seven and the police have launched a manhunt.

So far, no breakthrough has been made.

Reports have stated that district police and India Reserve Battalion are conducting search operations to capture them and all possible exit points were cordoned off.

