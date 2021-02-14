NationalTop Stories

7 Kg IED Recovered In Jammu

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
3

After two years of dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, a seven kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and detonated on Sunday near the Jammu Bus Stand, officials said.

As per sources, a man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, they added. He has been identified as Suhail- who is a member of the Al-Badr outfit.

The recovery of the IED in Jammu also comes after the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani and Bari Brahmana areas of the Union territory respectively, the Hindustan Times reported.

Related News

FASTag Now Mandatory From Feb 15 Or Pay Double Toll Fee

“Four More Foot Over Bridges To Come Up In Guwahati”: HBS

S Jaishankar To Visit Guwahati Today

AJYCP Vice President Killed In Road Accident

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area of the Samba district on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a police official in south Kashmir last year.

Meanwhile, Hidayatullah Malik, alias Hasnain, a so-called self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) was arrested on February 6.

Two years ago on this day, after the ghastly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the force were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

You might also like
National

Shiv Sena MP Quits as Union Minister

Regional

Another Doctor tests Positive for COVID-19 at BMCH

Top Stories

Assam 2nd Worst Performer In Curbing Corruption: PAC Index

Regional

LS polls: 21 percent turnout till 11 AM

Regional

Rijiju, Rio could not conduct aerial survey of rain-affected Nagaland

Top Stories

How Sonowal’s cabinet observes R-Day

Comments
Loading...