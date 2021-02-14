7 Kg IED Recovered In Jammu

After two years of dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, a seven kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and detonated on Sunday near the Jammu Bus Stand, officials said.

As per sources, a man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, they added. He has been identified as Suhail- who is a member of the Al-Badr outfit.

The recovery of the IED in Jammu also comes after the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani and Bari Brahmana areas of the Union territory respectively, the Hindustan Times reported.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area of the Samba district on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a police official in south Kashmir last year.

Meanwhile, Hidayatullah Malik, alias Hasnain, a so-called self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) was arrested on February 6.

Two years ago on this day, after the ghastly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the force were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack.