7 Killed In Kabul Airport As People Try To Escape From Taliban-Rule

As many as seven people were killed near Kabul airport on Sunday as a massive crowd attempted to flee the now Taliban-controlled country of Afghanistan.

UK Defence Ministry said that “conditions on the ground are extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” Sputnik reported citing UK media.

This comes a day after the US embassy in Afghanistan advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing potential security threats outside the airport’s gates.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban’s control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities.

As per reports, the Taliban are preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control.