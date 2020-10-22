7 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

Assam recorded seven more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 896.

Out of the seven deaths, two were reported from Golaghat while one each from Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, Jorhat and Sonitpur.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Markosh Bhatra (60) of Lakhimpur, Late Uma Borah (57) of Tinsukia, Late Dhirendra Kumar Mili (65) of Kamrup Metro, Late Sunit Borthakur (70) of Jorhat, Late Mohen Dutta (62) of Golaghat, Late Ratul Sarmah (61) of Golaghat, Late Khagen Deka (69) of Sonitpur.