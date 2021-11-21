Assam: 7 Sacks Of Illegal Coal Loaded In Passenger Vehicle Seized In Margherita

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
sacks

As many as seven sacks of coal illegally loaded in a Tata Magic Passenger vehicle were seized in Assam’s Margherita, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Margherita Police station Officer in charge Someswar Konwar seized the vehicle where the coal was concealed inside the passenger seat.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Namdang under Margherita Police station. The driver however fled the spot before he could be caught.

Illegal traders of Margherita Region under Tinsukia District have been new tactics to transport illegal coal loaded vehicle concealed under sand, green leaves and plank.

Further investigation to unearth the origin is on.

