7 Students of Tezpur University Test Positive for COVID-19

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Tezpur University

At a time when the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down in Assam, panic created among the students of Tezpur University as 7 students tested positive of the virus in the campus premises.

The classes and hostels reopened after an order was passed by the state government to resume classes for final year students of UG and PG.

The district administration has conducted a COVID test at the Tezpur University premises where 107 students have been tested out of which 7 students have come out positive of the virus.

The infected students have been admitted to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Sikkim

