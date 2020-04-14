7 things PM wants from you

While announcing lockdown till May 3 as India’s coronavirus cases has gone exponentially in the past week, the Prime Minister asked seven things from each citizen.

What are these seven things?

1. Take special care of the elderly people in your families.

2. Complete adherence to social distancing. Use face covers and masks.

3. To increase your body’s immunity, follow guidelines issued by AYUSH ministry.

4. Download Arogya Setu mobile app and inspire others to do so.

5. Help poor people. Don’t let anyone stay hungry.

6. Take care of your employees. Do not sack anyone from jobs.

7. Respect #CoronaWarriors – health workers, the police, essential service providers.