7-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident

In a horrific road accident, a 7-year-old boy lost his life in on National Highway 15 in Behali’s Madurali on Thursday.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Suraj Chetti was hit by a passenger-carrying bus, known as Tuktuk bearing registration number AS 07C 7889. It may be mentioned that the bus was on the way back from the labour’s boycott program held at Bishwanath Chariali on today evening.

As soon as the incident took place, the locals blocked the road and staged protests. They also have smashed the vehicle.

Later, Ginjia police and paramilitary forces were present at the scene to control the situation.