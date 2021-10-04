70% of Indian Adults Given First Dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 70% of India’s adult population.

With a total of 23, 46,176 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative doses administered has crossed 90.79 crores, as per reports till 7 am.

Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona”.

According to the ministry, the feat has been achieved through 88, 05,668 vaccination sessions held across the country. In addition, 25% of the population has been given both the doses, said officials.

As per government released data, average daily doses in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 59.19 lakh in August. In September, the average daily doses have been 79.08 lakh per day.

More than 5.67 crore unutilized vaccine doses remain with states and UTs.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Announces ‘Winter Action Plan’ To Tackle Air Pollution