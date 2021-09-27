BREAKING | 70 Organisations Reportedly Withdraw Support From Raijor Dal

In a shocking development related to the regional party Raijor Dal, 70 organisations have withdrawn their support to the party that was formed this year alleging anomalies in the party affairs.

As per the latest reports, several leaders have also quit the central leadership of the party. The prime allegations that have surfaced against the party include members working for their personal interests and deviation from the party’s policies.

Reportedly, issues also came up within the party members, after an All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) leader was promised a ticket in the progressive sub-nationalist regional party.

Raijor Dal founded by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief Akhil Gogoi was formally launched on 8th January, 2021 during the first Moran convention with an aim to dethrone BJP from in Assam and provide a progressive regional alternative to the people of the state.

