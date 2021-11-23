NationalTop Stories

Vizag: 70 Govt School Students Fall Ill, Food Poisoning Suspected

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

As many as 70 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam fell sick after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday night.

According to ANI, food poisoning is suspected to be the reason for them falling ill.

After consuming the food, students started complaining of vomiting and uneasiness. They were taken to a hospital soon after.

“Around 70 students were shifted to hospitals after they reported vomiting on Monday late night. The health of all the students is stable now. Doctors have examined the students and have taken their samples to figure out why they fell ill. I will give the report only after doctor’s confirmation,” said L Chandrakala, District Education Officer.

“According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect its food poisoning,” added Chandrakala

