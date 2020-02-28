7000 Paramilitary Forces Deployed in Delhi: MHA

In order to control the situation in the violence-hit areas in Northeast Delhi, as many as 70 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement released on Thursday night.

The death toll in the violence reached 38 till Thursday. The MHA, which supervises and controls the Delhi Police, also said that as many as 514 suspects have been detained for questioning and the number will increase as the investigation proceeds.

The statement issued by the Home Ministry said that Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in a meeting on Thursday evening which was attended by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik but made no mention about National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

NSA Doval had visited the riot-hit areas twice in the last 48 hours and interacted with the people to take stock of the situation.

The statement further reads as, “Only 12 police stations out of the 203 in Delhi – about 4.2 percent of the geographical area – have been affected by the violence. No major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in any of the affected police stations.”

The statement also said that steps are being taken to “clean the streets and repair the damage to public properties in riot-affected areas” and movement of traffic along highways and connecting roads “is returning to normal”.