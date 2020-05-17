71 Shramik trains reach NFR; 82k people benefited

The Shramik Special Trains which started operations from various locations of the country from 1st May 2020 onward are being run continuously as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on end to end basis at the request of respective State Governments.

As of May 16, a total of 71 such Shramik Special Trains reached NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) areas with more than 82000 stranded people. Passengers are being given free meals and water during the journey.

Only those persons enlisted by the State Governments and brought to the station can travel on these special trains and no individual can come to any Railway station on their own and board these trains.

Passengers mainly comprised of students, patients, and migrant labours with their family members. Out of 71 trains, 07(seven) trains arrived in various N.E. states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam till yesterday with about 8700 stranded people. Another 5(five) trains will be arriving within the next 2 days in these states. While 63(sixty-three) trains arrived in Bihar areas under NFR and 1(one) train arrived at New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal under NFR.

In NFR areas under Katihar division of Bihar trains arrived at stations like Katihar, Purnea, Arraria, Kishanganj. Another 7(seven) trains will be arriving in these areas by today evening with stranded people.

These Shramik Special Trains mainly came from areas like Kozhikkode (Calicut), Kota, Jaipur, Nandurbar, Hisar, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Ghatkesar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Aligarh, Rohtak, Kalyan, Bhiwani, Jalandhar, Bengaluru, Karamnasa, Mangalore Central, Moradabad, Namburu and various stations in Mumbai, Chennai etc.

Moreover, few “Shramik Special” trains are also planned for transportation of stranded persons from Northeast to states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka by respective state governments in the coming days. Indian Railways has already operated more than 1000 “Shramik Special” trains and transported more than 12 lac passengers across the country till 15th May 2020.