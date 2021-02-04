7139 Indians Held Prisoners In Foreign Jails: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said 7139 Indians have been held prisoners in various foreign jails.

In a written reply during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha today, MoS for Ministry of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said maximum number of one thousand 599 Indians have been lodged in Saudi Arabia followed by United Arab Emirates and Nepal till the end of last year.



In another reply, the Minister said, 270 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoners who are believed to be Indian are in Pakistan’s custody, while, there were 77 Pakistani fishermen and 263 Pakistan civilians in India’s custody.

In addition, the minister claimed that there are 83 missing Indian defence personnel whose custody has not been acknowledged by Pakistan so far.

The Minister also informed that 12 Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan’s custody and efforts have been made to secure the release of these fishermen.