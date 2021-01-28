74th Cannes Film Festival Postponed Till July

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has been postponed till July. The festival was cancelled last year owing to the novel coronavirus but this year the makers are intent to host an in-person festival and therefore the dates have been postponed, said the organizers.

The organizers announced that the festival will take place on July 6-17, which is about two months after its typical period. Earlier, the festival was scheduled to take place from May 11 to 22.

Festival de Cannes announced the dates through its twitter handle saying, “74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES. Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”

Given the high rates of infection in France and talk of another lockdown looming, the postponement seemed likely. The world’s most prestigious film festival has run for nearly 75 years smoothly. However, the organizers are hoping now that the coronavirus recedes by summertime. The festival usually sees around 45,000 people attending it.