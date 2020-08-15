74thIndependenceDay: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s address | Highlights

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Saturday addressed the state on the 74th Independence Day in a muted ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak from Guwahati’s Judges Field.

The chief minister unfurled the national flag and paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters of the state and the country. Sonowal also saluted the efforts of all the frontline workers and who have been combating the deadly virus in keeping the entire state safe.

Highlights of the CM’s address: