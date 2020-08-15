74thIndependenceDay: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s address | Highlights

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Saturday addressed the state on the 74th Independence Day in a muted ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak from Guwahati’s Judges Field.
The chief minister unfurled the national flag and paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters of the state and the country. Sonowal also saluted the efforts of all the frontline workers and who have been combating the deadly virus in keeping the entire state safe.
Highlights of the CM’s address:
- Rice mill clusters will be set up in Dhemaji and Baxa districts in a bid to increase paddy production organically in Assam.
- The government will assist in setting up 220 rice mills across the state by providing 30 percent of the aid.
- 1000 mini trucks will be provided.
- A dairy federation will be formed in Bajali, Morigaon, and Sonitpur districts.
- Centre Of Excellence For Organic Agriculture will be established in Biswanath district.
- Each district will have facilities of cooling storage depot
- New initiatives for maize farming will be taken
- Fodder mill for animals to be set up in every district
- New initiatives will be taken for farming of Ginger, Turmeric and other spices
- Irrigation scheme will be given the significance
- Solar and electric powered three horsepower fire extinguishers will be provided.
- 6 lakh bighas of irrigated agricultural land will be provided.
- An International Trade Center to be set up Golaghat district.
- A sum of Rs. 727 crore has been provided for self-help groups.
- Out of 1 lakh landless, 45261 families have been given land on lease.
- Assamese language to be made compulsory in educational institutions
- An autonomous council will come up for the Moran-Motak community of Assam
- The Government is responsible for the implementation of every clause of the Assam Accord.