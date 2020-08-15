74thIndependenceDay: National Digital Health Mission launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Digital Health Mission, stating it will bring a revolution in the country’s health sector during his delivered his Independence Day from a muted ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

“You will get information about every test, every disease, which doctor prescribed you which medicine and when and your reports under one health ID,” Prime Minister said.

The prime minister further added, “Coronavirus has made us think about being Atmanirbhar Bharat with regard to health as well”.

The prime minister believes the implementation of the National Digital Mission will revolutionise our health systems.