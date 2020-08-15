Top StoriesNational

#74thIndependenceDay: National Digital Health Mission launched

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
36

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Digital Health Mission, stating it will bring a revolution in the country’s health sector during his delivered his Independence Day from a muted ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

“You will get information about every test, every disease, which doctor prescribed you which medicine and when and your reports under one health ID,” Prime Minister said.

The prime minister further added, “Coronavirus has made us think about being Atmanirbhar Bharat with regard to health as well”.

Related News

#74thIndependenceDay: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s…

In 1,000 Days Every Village To Have Optical Fibre Network:…

#74thIndependenceDay: PM Narendra Modi’s Address |…

News Breakfast @6

The prime minister believes the implementation of the National Digital Mission will revolutionise our health systems.

You might also like
Regional

Oscars 2019 : Adil Hussain wants Govt to back ‘Village Rockstars’

Regional

Discussion Regarding CAB Is Positive: HBS

National

Pilots killed in Trainer Aircraft Crash in Telangana

Regional

Nation To Celebrate Diwali Today: Significance

Regional

KU confers doctorate to Mary Kom and Jadav Payeng

National

Vajpayee’s birth anniversary being celebrated as Good Governance Day

Comments
Loading...