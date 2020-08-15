74thIndependenceDay: PM Narendra Modi’s Address | Highlights

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unfurling the national flag is addressing the nation on Saturday from Red Fort in the national capital of New Delhi.
In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the public has not been invited to the glorious event. However, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel and other frontline workers who have recovered from the infection, are attending the celebrations. Social distancing norms are being maintained.
Delhi police have quoted, over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates all on the 74th Independence Day and said, “We are breathing in Independent India, because of sacrifice of thousands”.
The PM paid homage to the contributions of all Indians in acquiring Independence and all members of the armed forces and personnel who guard the citizens’ independence, keeping everyone safe.
On behalf of the entire nation, the PM thanked the efforts of all corona warriors and said, “All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them”.
The PM said, “As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead – our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward. When we reach that milestone, we shall celebrate in a grand manner”.
Highlights:
- We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM Modi.
- 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a ‘mantra’ for the 130 cr Indians today: PM Modi.
- India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM Modi.
- The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi.
- We not only made N-95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators during the pandemic but were able to export these all over the world
- Over the last year, with an 18% rise, FDI (foreign direct investments) has broken all past records. It is commendable that even as the world battles COVID-19, investments are pouring into India. It tells us that the world sees our potential and has hope from a rising India.
- We have been able to provide clean water to over 2 crore families, especially in far-flung areas, under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.
- ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been created to provide modern infrastructure to the farmers.
- 7 crore poor families have been given free gas cylinders, more than 80 crore people were provided free food, about 90,000 crores directly transferred to bank accounts.
- 5 crores Sanitary Napkins were provided to women across the nation.
- Will ensure optical fibre network and connectivity in all the villages: PM Modi
- In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre.
- In the coming 1,000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre.
- Transactions worth Rs 3 lakh crore through BHIM-UPI took place in the last month alone.
- National Education Policy will keep students rooted in their culture but will also turn them into global citizens.
- National Digital Health Mission to be launched from today.
- PM Modi said: “Everyone is wondering when vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready. I would like to assure all the citizens that our scientists are working hard for the development of vaccines”.