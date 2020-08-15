74thIndependenceDay: PM Narendra Modi’s Address | Highlights

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unfurling the national flag is addressing the nation on Saturday from Red Fort in the national capital of New Delhi.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the public has not been invited to the glorious event. However, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel and other frontline workers who have recovered from the infection, are attending the celebrations. Social distancing norms are being maintained.

Delhi police have quoted, over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates all on the 74th Independence Day and said, “We are breathing in Independent India, because of sacrifice of thousands”.

The PM paid homage to the contributions of all Indians in acquiring Independence and all members of the armed forces and personnel who guard the citizens’ independence, keeping everyone safe.

On behalf of the entire nation, the PM thanked the efforts of all corona warriors and said, “All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them”.

The PM said, “As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead – our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward. When we reach that milestone, we shall celebrate in a grand manner”.

Highlights: