75% COVID-19 patients likely to be released on April 20: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening said that around 75 percent COVID-19 positive patients in the State are likely to be released on April 20. He also said that some restrictions of the lockdown might be lifted in the State after April 20.

Minister Sarma today visited hotel Taj Vivanta in Guwahati to express his gratitude to 43 doctors and nurses, who are undergoing a mandatory quarantine after treating COVID-19 patients.

On the first day of Bohag, the Minister also offered Bihuwan, Laru and Pitha to the doctors and nurses. Senior officers of the health department also accompanied the Minister to Taj Vivanta.