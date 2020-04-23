7,800 Rapid Test Kits Available at Mizoram

Vice-Chairman of Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Board Dr. ZR Thiamsanga said that the state at present has over 7,800 rapid or anti-body test kits for COVID-19.

Dr. Thiamsanga said that the Chinese made consignment was received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently. He said that the state government has also placed orders for 10,000 more Singapore made rapid test kits which will arrive soon.

He stated that once the rapid test kits are used, the testing ratio is likely to go up adding that the testing will be done based on the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government.

He further reiterated that those people who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, they will not be required to go for quarantine at designated facilities but will be advised for home quarantine after their return to Mizoram.

Thiamsanga, who also headed the medical operational team, said that they will tour to Lunglei, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Lawngtlai and Champhai districts to spread awareness about the pandemic.

He said that the medical team had earlier conducted tours to borders areas from April 15 to 17.



He said that all the NGOs, churches, and village or local level task forces were very supportive.