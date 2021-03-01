78th Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland Bags Best Film| Full Winners List

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards was held for the first time virtually. In a first, the 78th edition of the Award ceremony was hosted in a bi-coastal manner with with actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show from New York and Los Angeles, respectively. This is their fourth outing as hosts of the award ceremony.

Keeping in view the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Award ceremony took place after nearly two months later.

The Crown topped the Awards’ category list, which won four of the six awards it was nominated for, including Best TV Series – Drama and acting prizes for its stars Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson.

Nomadland won the best motion picture – drama and its maker Chloe Zhao bagged the best director at the Golden Globes today.

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award: Best Actor – Drama (Film) for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. 43-year-old Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel universe, died last year after battling cancer.

The Best Actress – Musical/Comedy (Film) went to Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot, while, Andra Day won the award in the Drama category for – The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Complete List of Winners:

The winners in the film categories

Best Film – Drama: Nomadland

Best Film – Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

Best Actress – Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor – Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Black Bottom

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead

The winners in the television categories

Best TV Series – Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy: Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress – Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown

Best Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit