8 Arrested In Army Recruitment Paper Leak Case

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Five more persons have been arrested and one more First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the army recruitment paper leak case, said an official statement on Monday.

Earlier, three persons including two ex-army personnel were arrested for allegedly running an Army recruitment racket in Pune district.

The accused have been identified as Kishore Giri, Bharat, Yogesh Goswai and Madhav Gite. In a joint operation, officials of Military Intelligence of Indian Army and Crime branch unit of Pune city police have arrested five more people and registered one more FIR in connection with the army recruitment paper leak case.

So far eight accused have been arrested in the paper leak case and two different FIRs have been registered with Pune city police. Officials suspect the involvement of more accused in this case and are likely to make more arrests in the matter. Earlier the Army had announced postponement of the exam after this leak.

According to a complaint received by the police, the accused were about to leak the exam papers of the Indian Army recruitment exam being held in Pune on February 28.

The police said that the accused had promised recruitment in the Army to those appearing for exams and had asked them to pay Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs for leaked paper.

A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

