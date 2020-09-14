8 Cr New LPG Connections Provided: Petroleum Min

The union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the target of 8 crores new LPG connections have been achieved, an ANI report stated.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) issued 1306.87 lakh LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Kalyan Package (PMKGP) till August this year, the minister informed, adding the OMCs have also transferred an amount of Rs.9670.41 to the beneficiaries for buying LPG refills.

“Average refill consumption of PMUY beneficiaries for the year 2019-20 was 3.01 cylinder of 14.2 kg. Adoption and use of LPG on a sustained basis by a beneficiary of PMUY beneficiary household depends on several factors,” Pradhan said.

The OMCs have reported that their executives are not forcing the distributors to deliver the refill without the requirement of customer or low demand from them, the ANI report stated.