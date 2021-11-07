8 Day Cross State Bike Rally By Assam Rifles Flagged Off By IGAR

A motor cycle rally called ‘Silchar to Shillong’ was flagged off on Sunday by Major General Ranjit Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles IGAR (East). The rally was organized celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, on the occasion of 75years of independence.

The rally is aimed at spreading the message of unity and win people’s hearts. The rally was flagged off in the presence of 15 girls from Nivedita Nari Sanstha, a local orphanage and officers and jawans of the IGAR.

IGAR authorities have informed that a total of 25 bikers as ambassadors of Assam Rifles will traverse across the cities of Northeastern states. Jawa bikes have been used for the rally, which will go on for eight days, culminating in Shillong.

Addressing the media after flagging off the rally, the IGAR said, “Besides the thrill and adventure, the officers and jawans in the contingent will touch all states of North East including Agartala, Aizawal, Aina/ Thinghat, Imphal, Kohima, Dimapur, Lekhapani, Guwahati and Shillong with the view to winning the hearts and minds of people as a part of the Sadbhavna efforts, spreading the messages of unity and integrity, peace and harmony and inform people about the manifold services that the Assam Rifles (East) has been rendering. Also, the operational roles will also be checked by the soldiers across the route as well”.

The Assam Rifles Pipe band displayed a performance as part of the flagging-off ceremony, playing patriotic tunes. The IGAR officials also gave away gift hampers to the girls from the orphanage. Mentioning that the girls were excited to see the event and cheered for the participants of the rally, Diba Roy, secretary of orphanage said, “With no assistance extended to us from any corner during the phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us in the organisation went through difficult times and even now things are not well. However, this is a special moment for the girls. We are elated and honoured and express our heartfelt thanks to the authorities of Assam Rifles. I am sure, the girls had an enlightening experience to meet the men in uniform and see the events in real-time”.

