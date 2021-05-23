8 DNLA Militants Killed In Karbi Anglong Encounter

At least eight suspected DNLA militants were killed during a spate of violence between security forces and banned outfit along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As per initial reports, six Dimasa National Liberation Army cadres were neutralised during the ambush in Misibailam village in Diphu. Later, the deaths of eight cadres were confirmed.

Also Read: First Oxygen Express For Assam To Arrive Today

Based on intelligence input, the Assam Police and Assam Rifles launched a massive operation to nab the militants.

Further, large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered as well.

ADGP GP Singh tweeted about the operation earlier today.

“In an early morning operation by @assampolice and Assam Rifles, six DNLA terrorists were neutralised in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district. Large cache of arms & ammunition also recovered,” tweeted Assam additional director general of police (ADGP) GP Singh.

Notably, a priest was killed recently by the militants triggering chaos in the region.

More details are awaited…

Also Read: Assam CM Sarma Elected To Badminton World Federation Council