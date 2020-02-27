8 Drug Peddlers Arrested from Panbazaar

The Panbazaar police in an operation launched against drugs arrested eight drug peddlers including four women from Railway Gate No 2 in Panbazaar.

The police launched the drive at drugs dens and arrested four women and four men involved in drug smuggling.

However, some drug peddlers absconded by jumping into a running train along with the drugs and therefore, police failed to seize drugs from the smugglers.

It may be mentioned that drug smuggling is increasing at an alarming rate and a number of outsiders are involved in the illegal drug business.

Police also said that they will be able to catch the other drug peddlers soon as they will dig out information from the arrested peddlers.