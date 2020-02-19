8 killed in 3 separate road accidents

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
A deadly road accident has taken place at the Namsai region in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the accident has taken place when a Santro car (AS-01T-8555) had hit a TATA DI vehicle and due to the accident, 6 passengers of the car had died at the spot including a child. As per reports, the passengers of the car were traveling to attend a marriage ceremony in Sesing Wingko region of the state.

On the other hand, another road accident had taken place at the Usamati region in Doomdooma on Tuesday night where a speedy bus had hit a bike rider from his back and the rider had lost his life at the scene.

It may be stated that the deceased have identified as Seru Kanu, a resident of the same region.

Among these, one more accident had taken place at NH 54 in the Lanka region. Reportedly, the accident has taken place between a Maruti Swift Dezire car (AS-02Z-9400) and a person who was in his bicycle.

Reportedly, the person who was in his bicycle had died at the spot. The deceased have identified as Gopi Nayak.

