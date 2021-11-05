8 Killed In Andhra Pradesh In 2 Separate Road Accidents

Six people, all agricultural laborers, were killed and another nine were left injured in an accident on Friday, when a speeding vehicle hit an auto rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh. The auto rickshaw was travelling on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Anantpur district of Andhra.

A police officer informed that the vehicle, believed to be a truck, hit the auto rickshaw carrying agricultural laborers at around 5.30 am. He said that all the victims were agricultural laborers travelling to Kottalapalli village to work in cotton fields. He added that the police were going through CCTV footage at nearby toll plazas to identify the vehicle.

Five people identified as Sankaramma, 48, Nagaveni, 35, Chowdamma, 35, Savithri, 40, and Subbamma, 45, were killed on the spot while another unidentified woman died while being shifted to hospital. The nine people who were injured are being treated. The auto rickshaw driver meanwhile, escaped with minor injuries.

In another separate incident, two people, identified as Yakob, 60, and Chakali Narayana Swamy, 62, were killed when a speeding car hit the two pedestrians. A police officer informed that the car was travelling from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh to Kurnool when it hit the two while they were crossing the road. The incident happened at around 6.30 am at Midthur, about 10 km from the first incident.

ALSO READ: Assam’s Shivangi Sharma, Astha Choudhury Making Waves At National Level