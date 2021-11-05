NationalTop Stories

8 Killed In Andhra Pradesh In 2 Separate Road Accidents

By Pratidin Bureau

Six people, all agricultural laborers, were killed and another nine were left injured in an accident on Friday, when a speeding vehicle hit an auto rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh. The auto rickshaw was travelling on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Anantpur district of Andhra.

A police officer informed that the vehicle, believed to be a truck, hit the auto rickshaw carrying agricultural laborers at around 5.30 am. He said that all the victims were agricultural laborers travelling to Kottalapalli village to work in cotton fields. He added that the police were going through CCTV footage at nearby toll plazas to identify the vehicle.

Five people identified as Sankaramma, 48, Nagaveni, 35, Chowdamma, 35, Savithri, 40, and Subbamma, 45, were killed on the spot while another unidentified woman died while being shifted to hospital. The nine people who were injured are being treated. The auto rickshaw driver meanwhile, escaped with minor injuries.  

Related News

Farmers Hold BJP Leaders Hostage In Temple In Haryana

4 Films From Assam To Be Screened In Goa International Film…

Dr. Anil Saikia Conferred With Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural…

100 Home Chinese Village In Arunachal Pradesh: US Defence…

In another separate incident, two people, identified as Yakob, 60, and Chakali Narayana Swamy, 62, were killed when a speeding car hit the two pedestrians. A police officer informed that the car was travelling from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh to Kurnool when it hit the two while they were crossing the road. The incident happened at around 6.30 am at Midthur, about 10 km from the first incident.

ALSO READ: Assam’s Shivangi Sharma, Astha Choudhury Making Waves At National Level

You might also like
Uncategorized

Top Stories

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam gets Bail

Top Stories

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

Assam

Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram Between Jan 9-10

Assam

Assam Government releases Rs 99 crore for retirement benefits of tea workers

Assam

Manipur gets solar toilets making it first in Northeast