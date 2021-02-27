Top StoriesRegional

8 NSCN-KYA & IM Ultras Give Up Arms In Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau
Eight cadres from two factions of the NSCN laid down arms in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Six members of the NSCN (KYA) and two from the NSCN (IM) surrendered with arms and ammunition before the Longding Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday said to PTI.

The SP said the development was possible due to efforts made by the police force and Assam Rifles.

As per reports, the surrendered ultras held important positions in the outfits. They are now convinced to join the mainstream.

The insurgents have also appealed to their fellow cadres to give up arms and start afresh, the police officer added. 

