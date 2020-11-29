8 Rohingya Arrested In Assam

Eight Rohingya were arrested for illegal entry into Indian borders from Myanmar in Hailikandi district of Assam, news outlet NDTV reported.

According to the NDTV report, police officers arrested the Rohingya from a house they had taken shelter. Meanwhile, the owner of the house Yusuf Ali is on the chase, while his brother Islamuddin Mazumdar was arrested.

However, the report does not mention the day of arrest.

Similarly, NDTV also reported that 14 Myanmarese refugees were also detained in New Jalpaiguri of Bengal. Reportedly, the refugees fled from Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh and entered India on November 26.

Notably, India and Myanmar exchanged 61 nationals last Thursday who crossed the international borders between both the countries, the report said.