Top StoriesNational

8 Rohingya Arrested In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
54

Eight Rohingya were arrested for illegal entry into Indian borders from Myanmar in Hailikandi district of Assam, news outlet NDTV reported.

According to the NDTV report, police officers arrested the Rohingya from a house they had taken shelter. Meanwhile, the owner of the house Yusuf Ali is on the chase, while his brother Islamuddin Mazumdar was arrested.

However, the report does not mention the day of arrest.

Related News

5 CRPF Commandos Injured In IED Blast

IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today

Fire Breaks Out At Oppo Warehouse Near Delhi

COVID-19: 163 New Cases In Assam, No Death

Similarly, NDTV also reported that 14 Myanmarese refugees were also detained in New Jalpaiguri of Bengal. Reportedly, the refugees fled from Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh and entered India on November 26.

Notably, India and Myanmar exchanged 61 nationals last Thursday who crossed the international borders between both the countries, the report said.

You might also like
National

China Concerned On ICMR’s Decision to Return Rapid Test Kits

Regional

Assam Floods | Traffic suspended on NH 37

National

SC to hear Govt on transfer of CAA pleas on Jan 22

Business

Sonowal interacts with envoys of ASEAN and BBN countries

World

3 serial blasts rock Kathmandu

Regional

CAB: Black flags waved at Silchar MP Sushmita Dev

Comments
Loading...